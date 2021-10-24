VHA Study of 620,000 Shows COVID Vaccine Efficacy Decline

There was a Veteran Health Administration Study of 620,000 people that showed the decline in COVID Vaccine effectiveness from February 1 to Mid August, 2021.

Overall vaccine protection was down to 53.9% in August 13 from 92% in March.

J&J vaccine protection was down to 3% in August. The J&J vaccine is almost no protection after about three months.

The Pfizer vaccine effectiveness was 50% in August.

Moderna provided 64% protection in August.

The Nextbigfuture extrapolation to late October is 15-30% effectiveness Pfizer, J&J nothing, Moderna 25-40%. Booster shots are needed to re-establish some effectiveness. The decline was the shift to the delta variant and the decline over time.

Preprint of Breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infections in 620,000 U.S. Veterans, February 1, 2021 to August 13, 2021.

There still could be somewhat longer lasting protection against hospitalization and death.

New variants could completely eliminate any protection from these class of vaccines. The CEO of Pfizer had said some months ago that complete loss of protection from antibody COVID vaccines was likely.

SOURCES- Medrxiv, John Campbell

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com