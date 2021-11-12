First Spinlaunch Suborbital Test Firing

Stealth startup, Spinlaunch, has come out of stealth and revealed that they have launched a suborbital test. They spin a projectile to high speed and then fire out the projectile. It is kind of like a futuristic version of a trebuchet. They have a subscale mach one demonstrator.

They could also use this method to launch projectiles into orbit.

This would be projectiles going over 26 times the speed of sound.

This is an update to spacegun launch systems. This could also replace railgun type systems.

This is a futuristic descendent of the trebuchet. The trebuchet was a follow up to the catapult and used a giant sling and a counter weight.

This modern first test version is taller than the Statue of Liberty.