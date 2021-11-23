Tesla Third Highest Car Sales in California in Q3 not Just EVs

Tesla sold more cars of any kind than all other carmakers other than Toyota and Honda in California in the third quarter of 2021. California passed 10% for EV sales in the third quarter. Passing 10% for EVs for total car sales seems to be a major milestone. Norway went from 10% EV sales to 75% in six years.

Only the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Corolla had more sales in California than the Tesla Model Y.

BloombergNEF reports Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids were 7.2% of total global car sales in the first half of 2021. This was up from 2.6% in 2019 and 4.3% in 2020. In North America, EVs made up 3% of sales in the first half and 5% is possible as second-half sales pick up.

Annual global electric vehicle sales are on track for around 5.6 million units in 2021, up from 2.1 million in 2019 and 3.1 million in 2020. The global clean road transport market will be worth around $244 billion this year.

California new vehicle registrations are

predicted to reach 1.85 million units for all of 2021, a 12.9 percent increase versus 2020. Fourth Quarter registrations this year are expected to decline by approximately 17 percent versus 4Q ‘20. The market is predicted to increase slightly in 2022, with registrations improving to 1.91 million units, up 3.2 percent from 2021.

SOURCES -BloombergNEF, cncda (california new car dealer association)

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)