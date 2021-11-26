China Megawatt Space Nuclear Reactor

China is developing a megawatt nuclear reactor for moon and Mars missions according to the South China Morning Post. Jiang Jieqiong, a professor with the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Nuclear Safety Technology, has suggested that the nuclear reactor could use a foldable structure – similar to an umbrella – to increase the surface area of the heat radiators.

Some research teams have been developing smaller reactors that could be compiled into a larger machine, which could then drive the large ion thrusters to send astronauts to Mars.

SOURCES – SCMP, Independent

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com