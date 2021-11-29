US Increasing Per Capita GDP Lead Versus Most of the World

The USA is increasing its lead in per capita income (Purchasing power parity and nominal income) versus major European countries, Japan and Latin American and central american countries. Only faster growing asian countries are catching up in per capita income compared to the USA. The rate of catchup for Asian countries has slowed. The pandemic has stopped, slowed or reversed the rate of catchup for many world countries against the USA.

Japan, Italy and many European countries have aging populations and economies. They have been losing ground in terms of per capita income for over a decade.

Brazil and Mexico and other latin american countries have weak economies and have been losing ground in terms of per capita income for a long time.

China, South Korea and other asian economies have been catching up and continue to catchup. However, growth is slowing and populations are reaching an aging tipping point.

SOURCES- Wikipedia

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com