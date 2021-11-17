NASA Audit Reveals Boeing and Grumman Get Most SLS Money

A recent NASA audit reveals Boeing and Grumman cut of Space Launch System contracts.

It also reveals that NASA Artemis will end up costing $93 billion through 2025. $29 billion will have gone to SLS. Lockheed gets $17 billion for Orion.

SOURCES – NASA
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

