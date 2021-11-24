Claims of Extreme Longevity of up to 130 Years

As of September, Guinness World Records was still verifying Lola Francisca Susan’s documents. The Philippines claims she was officially 124 when Lola Francisca Susan died. Once verified, she would officially eclipse France’s Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at age 122.
Local records claim Francisca Susano was born on September 11, 1897, one year before Spain relinquished its reign over the Philippines and sold it to the USA.
India has a person Rehtee Begum with documents claiming an age of 124.
There are many claims of extreme longevity but records are difficult to substantiate.
The oldest verified person currently alive today is 118-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka.
