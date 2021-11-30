SpaceX Starship Raptor Versus SLS Delays

Elon Musk immediately rallies all employees to get all hands on deck to fix potential Raptor engine production delays.

Boeing and Grumman have a decade of SLS delays to get to a first launch and they just ask for another $2 billion per year for decades from the US Government and NASA.

If SLS slips into 2023 and Starliner does not get deemed safe enough to transport astronauts then Boeing could be the prime contractor for over $30 billion of failing space programs. The SLS program has already been running for 11 years.