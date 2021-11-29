Tesla China 2022 Expansion

Tesla China is expanding to produce 1.5 million cars per year in 2022. Tesla is starting a US$188 million expansion that will complete in April 2022.

There are reports that Tesla China produced over 70,000 cars in November and that 55,000 cars were produced in October with a 7 day shutdown. There are other reports of over 20,000 cars per week produced in China. 20,000 cars per week would already be a 1 million car per year runrate.

There are even reports that Tesla China can produce 3600 cars per day. This would be 1.1 to 1.3 million cars per year.

Tesla Texas production could start any day with all of the permits granted to start production.

SOURCES- Vincent Yu, Tesla, Jason Yang, Ray4Tesla
