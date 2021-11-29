Tesla China 2022 Expansion

Tesla China is expanding to produce 1.5 million cars per year in 2022. Tesla is starting a US$188 million expansion that will complete in April 2022.

Today (Nov. 26) the media learned from the environmental information disclosure platform that Tesla will expand the production line of its Shanghai plant. The total investment in the production line is up to 1.2 billion RMB and will be completed in April next year.#TeslaSahnghai pic.twitter.com/yQtAoeyB8m — 乌瓦 (@bentv_sh) November 26, 2021

There are reports that Tesla China produced over 70,000 cars in November and that 55,000 cars were produced in October with a 7 day shutdown. There are other reports of over 20,000 cars per week produced in China. 20,000 cars per week would already be a 1 million car per year runrate.

12/9 may be the date when CPCN releases the November sales number of MIC Model 3s & Ys. There is a rumor suggesting it could be more than 70k units. — Ray4Tesla (@ray4tesla) November 27, 2021

Another rumor goes Tesla CN delivered 20k units last week. — Ray4Tesla (@ray4tesla) November 28, 2021

There are even reports that Tesla China can produce 3600 cars per day. This would be 1.1 to 1.3 million cars per year.

BREAKING: According to @JasonYangSHA, Teslas Giga Shanghai in November can produce more than 1,600 Model Y and more than 2,000 Model 3 EVERY DAY. This would give Giga Shanghai a weekly output of up to 25,200 vehicles or a run rate of ~1.3M vehicles/year.https://t.co/Mkk67c11MQ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 27, 2021

Tesla Texas production could start any day with all of the permits granted to start production.

Tesla Giga Texas Receives Workshop ‘Review Complete’ for Stamping Shop from Texas TDLRhttps://t.co/BS0O0eKMtW — Vincent Yu (@vincent13031925) November 29, 2021

SOURCES- Vincent Yu, Tesla, Jason Yang, Ray4Tesla

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian has shares of Tesla)