Under 5 Minutes EV Charging With New Cable Design

Purdue University engineers have invented a new, patent-pending charging station cable that would fully recharge certain electric vehicles in under five minutes.

Today, chargers are limited in how quickly they can charge an EV’s battery due to the danger of overheating. To charge an EV faster, a higher current needs to travel through the charging cable. The higher the current, the greater amount of heat that must be removed to keep the charging cable operational. The cooling systems that chargers currently use remove only so much heat.

Using an alternative cooling method, Purdue researchers designed a charging cable that can deliver a current 4.6 times that of the fastest available EV chargers on the market today by removing up to 24.22 kilowatts of heat.

The prototype has not been tested on EVs yet. It was demonstrated in the lab that it can handle a current of over 2,400 amperes. 1,400-ampere is the minimum needed to reduce charging times for large commercial EVs to five minutes. The most advanced chargers in the industry deliver only currents up to 520 amperes. Most charges have currents of less than 150 amperes.

The power output ratings of the power supply and charging cable and the power input rating of the EV’s battery will all need to be rated to 2,500 amperes.