Shift to Battery Electric Cars is Accelerating

Plug-in electric car sales in China in October 2021 more than doubled October 2020 to over 325,000. Battery electric cars are now over 13% of China’s total new car market.
The share of battery electric cars is rapidly growing in China and Europe. Germany is 30% EV.
A rapid shift four to six year shift to battery electric cars will benefit the companies with the most electric car factory capacity, the ability to rapidly make new factories and those with the battery supply.
SOURCES- Cleantechnica
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
