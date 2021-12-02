Shift to Battery Electric Cars is Accelerating

Plug-in electric car sales in China in October 2021 more than doubled October 2020 to over 325,000. Battery electric cars are now over 13% of China’s total new car market.

The share of battery electric cars is rapidly growing in China and Europe. Germany is 30% EV.

A rapid shift four to six year shift to battery electric cars will benefit the companies with the most electric car factory capacity, the ability to rapidly make new factories and those with the battery supply.