Xiaomi EV Cars in 2024

Xiaomi will build a vehicle plant with an annual output of 300,000 vehicles in two phases. The first and second phases will have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles respectively. It is expected to be in 2024. The first car will roll off the assembly line and achieve mass production.
The Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee and Xiaomi Technology officially signed a “cooperation agreement”.
