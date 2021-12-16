CDC Predicts 11% to 95% Increase in US COVID Deaths in Next 3 Weeks

The CDC (US Center for Disease Control) predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next 4 weeks, with 8,900 to 15,600 new deaths likely reported in the week ending January 8, 2022. The CDC recorded 8000 covid deaths in the prior 7 days. The national ensemble predicts that a total of 837,000 to 845,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date.

This could be about 2000 COVID-19 deaths per day.

SOURCES CDC

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com