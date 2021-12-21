Nvidia Records Four Times Faster Input/Output

Nvidia’s BlueField-2 data processing unit reached 41.5 million input/output operations per second (IOPS) which is more than 4x more IOPS than any other DPU.

This storage performance by the BlueField-2 DPU will enable higher performance and better efficiency across the data center for both application servers and storage appliances.

On top of fast storage access, BlueField also supports hardware-accelerated encryption and decryption of both Ethernet storage traffic and the storage media itself, helping protect against data theft or exfiltration.

It offloads IPsec at up to 100Gb/s (data on the wire) and 256-bit AES-XTS at up to 200Gb/s (data at rest), reducing the risk of data theft if an adversary has tapped the storage network or if the physical storage drives are stolen or sold or disposed of improperly.

