Space Based Solar Power Building Block Modular Tile

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) and Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project used components for the “sandwich tile” to convert solar energy to RF (radio frequency).

The power will be beamed to a receiving station at the base on the ground, and the energy is collected by a rectifying antenna or “rectenna” that will rectify and convert the RF into usable power. The sandwich tiles are key to the process and the design eliminates the need for heavy power banks.

The tiles will be building blocks for square meter panel of tiles. Arachne is scheduled for a launch in 2025.

SOURCES- PV Magazine

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com