Nine Engine SpaceX Starship for 50% More Payload to Orbit

Elon Musk says that future Starships – or at least certain Starship variants – are being upgraded with 50% more Raptor engines and stretched propellant tanks. This will increase engines from 6 to 9. SpaceX will also increase fuel to about 300 tons. This will enable a larger Starship and Superheavy to launch 220 tons to orbit instead of 150 tons.
On December 17th, the Elon confirmed a tweet from three months ago.
The ship is just begging for three more vacuum engines to be added. Tanks will stretch for more propellant load.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2021
Something like this maybe? pic.twitter.com/NI1lSwuOEv
— The_Denks (@TheDenks) December 18, 2021
The SpaceX Starship would be stretched about 5-6 meters with larger fuel tanks.
The full refueling of Starship in orbit would drop from 8-9 launches down to 7.
If Elon is right with >300 bar, a 9 engine Ship with 300 t more propellant could target 220 t to 200×200 km / 32°. Good thing: Booster would need less boost back propellant. Obviously, we gotta see if I'm right with my mass estimates. And I'm still not sure about SL Isp. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/vKhXq0nB5a
— Aeneas (@Phrankensteyn) December 19, 2021
The first orbital test launch of a SpaceX Super Heavy Starship is likely delayed until March because of FAA regulatory delays.
SOURCES- Teslarati, Aeneas, Elon Musk, The_Denks
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
