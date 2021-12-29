Nine Engine SpaceX Starship for 50% More Payload to Orbit

Elon Musk says that future Starships – or at least certain Starship variants – are being upgraded with 50% more Raptor engines and stretched propellant tanks. This will increase engines from 6 to 9. SpaceX will also increase fuel to about 300 tons. This will enable a larger Starship and Superheavy to launch 220 tons to orbit instead of 150 tons.

On December 17th, the Elon confirmed a tweet from three months ago.

The ship is just begging for three more vacuum engines to be added. Tanks will stretch for more propellant load. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2021

The SpaceX Starship would be stretched about 5-6 meters with larger fuel tanks.

The full refueling of Starship in orbit would drop from 8-9 launches down to 7.

If Elon is right with >300 bar, a 9 engine Ship with 300 t more propellant could target 220 t to 200×200 km / 32°. Good thing: Booster would need less boost back propellant. Obviously, we gotta see if I'm right with my mass estimates. And I'm still not sure about SL Isp. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/vKhXq0nB5a — Aeneas (@Phrankensteyn) December 19, 2021

The first orbital test launch of a SpaceX Super Heavy Starship is likely delayed until March because of FAA regulatory delays.

