Canada a 22nd Century Superpower By Being a Great Place to Live

Canada has an 88-page immigration focused plan that would increase Canada’s population to the level of the USA in about 150 years. By 2171, Canada would use good schools, good universities and comfortable quality of life, solid economy to continue attracting high quality immigration to reach a population of about 300 million.

This would be having immigration at the rate of 1.25% of the total population each year. This would be a national plan to move well beyond the annual immigration levels of Germany and reach US levels of total immigration around 2080-2120. The US has about 1.0-1.2 million immigrants each year. The has about 0.3% of its population for annual immigration. In 2100, Canada would be welcoming 1.25 million immigrants and have a population of 100 million.

Canada has already been attracting new immigrants at the rate of about 0.8% to 1.1% of its total population every year for the past 30 years. Canada has generally been attracting the second most annual migrants after the USA over the last five years.

Canada would use the power of being a great place to live with great schools and good jobs to become one of the largest world economies of the 22nd century.

Canada would use being nice and welcoming to be a place where more people will continue to want to live.

If this works, it would be the power of nice, comfortable and friendly to win global economic competition.

Socialized medicine and other nice things about Canada would be part of the winning formula.

SOURCES – Century Initiative

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com