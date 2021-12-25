Canada’s Population Will Be Over 39 Million in 2022

Canada’s population was estimated at 38,436,447 on October 1, 2021, an increase of 190,339 persons (+0.5%) from July 1, 2021.
Canada’s realtime population estimate for Dec 25, 2021 is 38.56 million. Canada’s population increases about 2000 people per day.
Ontario is passing 15 million people.
Quebec is at 8.65 million.
BC is at 5.3 million.
Alberta is at 4.5 million.
This compares to the USA at 332 million people.
California is just short of 40 million. Texas could reach 30 million in 2022.
Florida could reach 22 million in 2022.
SOURCES StatsCan, US Census
