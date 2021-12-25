Plan for Canada to Triple Population to 100 Million by 2100

Canada’ century Initiative calls for a bigger, bolder Canada with over 100 million people by 2100.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Mulroney supports the new national policy that would commit to tripling Canada’s population by 2100.

By 2026, Century Initiative says Canada should pin the annual immigration target to 1.25 percent of its population per year. This could add up to 500,000 new immigrants in 2026.

Canada had 401,000 new immigrants in 2021 and up to 421,000 in 2023. The Century Initiative calls for 450,000 in 2024, and 475,000 in 2025.

Business as usual with current immigration policies and demographics would see Canada with a population of about 50 million in 2100.

The 100 million person target would reduce the impact of an aging population and increase annual GDP growth by 1 percent.

The plan also calls for more financial support for families with new children. This would promote increased fertility and larger families. A national childcare strategy (like the Quebec provincial plan) could get Canadian families closer to the ideal family size they desire in surveys. Surveys indicate Canadian families would want 2.4 children but actually are ending up with about 1.5 children.

The Century plan calls for megaregions. If the plan is followed there would be 33 million people in the Toronto region, 15.5 million in a Calgary-Edmonton Region, 12.5 million in the Montreal region and 12 million in the Vancouver region.

In this future, the world population will be about 11.2 billion, US population around 450 million, India population around 1.1 billion, China at around 750 million, Japan at 60 million.

