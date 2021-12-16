Global Aging Rejuvenation 10 Years is Worth $367 Trillion

The global economic benefit of successfully reversing aging (the Wolverine case) is analyzed in a peer reviewed paper in Nature. This hypothetical alternative to the Peter Pan (slowing aging) scenario is a reversal of aging. Biological damage is repaired rather than slowed. They name it after the Marvel character Wolverine and his daughter X-23 who both possess a healing factor enabling body tissue to be regenerated. Recent advances have shown that such regeneration is possible in mice and humans.
They assume a one-time intervention at age 65 that rewinds an individual’s biological clock back to a specific age.
They estimate an individual’s willingness to pay (WTP) and value of statistical life (VSL). VSL places a monetary value on the gains from longer life, better health, and changes in the rate at which we age.
They calculate taht a slowdown in aging that increases life expectancy by 1 year is worth US$38 trillion and by 10 years US$367 trillion.
The treatments could be re-applied at later ages but this is not calculated.
SOURCES- Science
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.