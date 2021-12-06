Apple Has Over 85% of the Smartphone Corporate Market Value

Apple has about 13-15% of the total smartphone market in terms of unit sales but has 75% of the smartphone profits. Apple has over 85% of the corporate market value for the smartphone industry.

Apple’s cellphone business is about 20 times the market value of the second-place smartphone company. The second-place smartphone market value is either Samsung’s smartphone division or Xiaomi. The quote from the movie about salesmen, Glengarry Glennross, is appropriate. The first-place prize is a Cadillac Eldorado. The second place prize is a set of steak knives.

Apple has a market capitalization of $2.7 trillion. Apple’s iPhone sales accounted for 47 percent of the company’s overall revenue.

Google has a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion. Google’s Pixel phone revenue is about $6.92 billion. Google’s share of the smartphone market is about 2.4% in 2021. Google’s market capitalization is almost entirely from search and advertising.



Samsung has a market capitalization of $437 billion.

Sales for the Samsung memory division specifically were up 46 compared to the same period last year, while profits for the semiconductor division as a whole nearly doubled, going from 5.54 trillion won to 10.06 trillion won (~$8.5 billion).

About 38% of Samsung revenue is from mobile phones and internet.



About 67% of Samsungs profits are from their semiconductor business and about 20-25% from mobile and internet.

Xiaomi has a market capitilization of $65 billion.

Private company BBK Electronics owns OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme which account for over 100 million smartphone sales each year.