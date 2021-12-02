Speculation on Possible Tesla Big News On Dec 9, 2021

Elon Musk seemed to have been dropping hints that there would be a big announcement on Dec 9, 2021. This had the Tesla community speculating that it could be a stock split but there is some evidence that Dec 9, 2021 could see the announcement of an early start of Cybertruck production. The clues may have been misinterpreted and there might not be a big announcement Dec 9, 2021.
There have been a few Cybertruck related products released in the last few weeks. There is a Cybertruck shaped whistle and a cyber ATV for kids.
The last announcement was that Tesla Cybertruck production would not start until late in 2022.
Arguing against an Early Tesla Cybertruck release are the statements for the past few months that production would start late in 2022 and 4680 batteries only being made at the Kato road facility.
Any planned announcement would need to be in Tesla’s control. It would need to be significant. The timing needs to match something big.
Tesla has many big things happening soon or in 2022
Texas factory starting production
Berlin factory starting production
4680s going into commercial production
Possible stock split
First Semi truck deliveries
4680s in a Model Y, 4680s in Semi truck, 4680s in Cybertruck4
4680 production from Texas
It could be an announcement that the 4680 batteries at Kato Road are launching commercial production.
SOURCES- Tesla, Elon Musk, Electrek
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.