Speculation on Possible Tesla Big News On Dec 9, 2021

Elon Musk seemed to have been dropping hints that there would be a big announcement on Dec 9, 2021. This had the Tesla community speculating that it could be a stock split but there is some evidence that Dec 9, 2021 could see the announcement of an early start of Cybertruck production. The clues may have been misinterpreted and there might not be a big announcement Dec 9, 2021.

There have been a few Cybertruck related products released in the last few weeks. There is a Cybertruck shaped whistle and a cyber ATV for kids.

The last announcement was that Tesla Cybertruck production would not start until late in 2022.

Arguing against an Early Tesla Cybertruck release are the statements for the past few months that production would start late in 2022 and 4680 batteries only being made at the Kato road facility.

Any planned announcement would need to be in Tesla’s control. It would need to be significant. The timing needs to match something big.

Tesla has many big things happening soon or in 2022

Texas factory starting production

Berlin factory starting production

4680s going into commercial production

Possible stock split

First Semi truck deliveries

4680s in a Model Y, 4680s in Semi truck, 4680s in Cybertruck4

4680 production from Texas

It could be an announcement that the 4680 batteries at Kato Road are launching commercial production.

SOURCES- Tesla, Elon Musk, Electrek

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com