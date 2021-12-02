China and Xpeng November Deliveries

China EV startups have announced November deliveries. Xpeng has pulled ahead of Nio by a lot.

Nio and Xpeng had both been making about 10,000 cars per month for the past few months, but Xpeng has pushed beyond 15000 per month.

In July, Li Auto, XPeng and Nio were all about 8000 July deliveries. NIO delivered almost 50,000 vehicles for the first 7 months which were about 11,000 more than XPeng and Li Auto for the first 7 months. They are at about one-third the July BEV car production of BYD and each are about 9 times less than Tesla in July. XPeng total deliveries for the first half of 2021 reaching 30,738 which was up 4.5 times compared to the first half of 2020. XPeng reached 8,040 in July 2021 (228% increase year- over-year). Xpeng has nearly doubled its July production with November production.

China #EV startup Nov deliveries

XPeng: 15,613

Li Auto 13,485 (plug in hybrid)

NIO: 10,878

Hozon: 10,013

Leap motor: 5,628

Weima:5,027

Skyworth: 1,220

VW id 14,167

GAC Aion 14,566

Geely Zeekr 2,012

Voyah Free 1,139