BYD, Xpeng, Nio and Tesla for 2021 and 2022

BYD released production and sales data for 2021.

BYD made almost 323,000 EVs in 2021. Tesla produced 930,000. Tesla made 2.8 times more EVs than BYD.

In December, BYD made 46,000 EVs and Tesla made 120,000. Tesla made 2.6 times more EVs than BYD in December.

Tesla is at a runrate of 1.4 million EVs in December and BYD is at a 546,000 annualized EV runrate.

BYD will likely make 800,000 EVs in 2022 but could ramp to 1 million if everything went well for them.

Tesla will make 2 million EVs in 2022 but could reach 2.5 milion if everything went well.

BYD has about 14% gross profit versus Tesla at 27% gross profit margin. BYD did have 19% gross profit in 2020 and about 15-16% in 2018-2019.

BYD sells EV mainly in the US$20k-40k price range.

Tesla is pricing at about $40000 for the Model 3 in China and $55000 for the Model Y.

Xpeng had 16000 EV sales in December and 98000 for 2021.

Nio had 10489 EV sales in December and 91429 for 2021.

Xpeng had about 3 times less sales than BYD in December and about 3.3 times less for the year.

Xpeng had about 7.5 times less sales than Tesla in December and about 9 times less for the year.

Nio had about 11 times less sales than Tesla in December and about 10 times less for the year.

Xpeng might be able to scale to 350,000-500,000 EVs in 2022. Xpeng is at a 192,000 annualized runrate for December, 2021. Nio has to overcome some issues to get growing again.

Hozon Auto also had over 10,000 EV sold in December.

Hozon makes :

* The Neta N01 is a subcompact CUV launched in 2018.

* The Neta U is a compact CUV launched in 2019.

* The Neta V is a subcompact CUV launched in 2020.

* The Neta S is a compact sedan launched in 2021.

They have about 35 kwh battery packs and 250 miles of range and are priced around $20,000-30,000.

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)