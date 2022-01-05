GM sold one electric Hummer from its introduction in November to the end of December. Biden drove the Electric Hummer at its unveiling. Was there only one GM electric Hummer for the past 50 days?

GM had to recall every Chevy Bolt ever made so they had to stop making them until the batteries are fixed. GM produced 26 electric cars in all of the fourth quarter of 2021.

GM made and delivered 25 Chevy EV Bolts and one Hummer EV in the fourth quarter.

Room to improve … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2022

Glad @POTUS is happy GM pumping out 26 EVs in one quarter and ignoring the real leaders @tesla @elonmusk https://t.co/jbtEGsqcQr — Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) January 5, 2022

Biden said that GM is the leader in electrifying cars.

Here is the quote from November 17, 2021.

Mary [GM CEO Mary Barra], I can remember talking to you way back in January about the need for America to lead in electric vehicles. And I can remember your dramatic announcement that by 2035, GM would be 100% electric.

You changed the whole story, Mary, wherever — [applause] — wherever you are. There you are. You did, Mary. You electrified the entire automobile industry. I’m serious. You led — and it matters — in drastically improving the climate by reducing hundreds of millions of barrels of oil that will not be used when we’re all electric.

You know, up until now, China has been leading in this race, but that’s about to change.

Note: Tesla has been the leader in EV production since passing BYD back in 2017-2018. Tesla has been the leader in EV technology since Tesla introduced the Roadster. Obviously, GM is leading nothing with EVs.

As a lot of folks know, I’m a car guy. I’ve gotten a chance to drive some pretty incredible vehicles over the years, but I never could have imagined ones like the electric vehicle I took for a spin today. The future is electric – and it will be made right here in America. pic.twitter.com/foX0ydM6mo — President Biden (@POTUS) November 18, 2021

