Revuto Taps Deeper Into Subscription Economy With Dual Listing of Cardano-Native REVU Token

While the subscription economy is growing at an unprecedented rate, consumers, primarily those with dozens of subscriptions, often end up spending the better part of their free time trying to manage these subscriptions. On top of it, most service providers make it extremely complicated for consumers to unsubscribe. As a result, consumers lose a lot of money paying for subscriptions that they have either stopped using, forgot to unsubscribe, as well as falling victim to hidden fees and charges.

Image source: Revuto

To resolve these difficulties and simplify the subscription management process for consumers, blockchain startup Revuto recently launched the Revuto dApp, the first decentralized application built on the Cardano blockchain.

Following an eventful 2021, the Revuto team is expanding its subscription economy dominance. The platform has unveiled listings for its native token REVU on top-tier centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io at the same time on January 7, 2022. With this, Revuto will add yet another milestone to its list by becoming the first Cardano-native token to secure dual listing on prominent exchanges.

The REVU token is the primary driving force of the REVU ecosystem. Users can use the REVU token to pay for their real-world subscriptions and use them to participate in DeFi services offered by the Revuto dApp platform, including staking and microlending.

Focusing on the forthcoming REVU token listings, Revuto CEO and Co-Founder Vedran Vukman underscores the platform’s progress, noting, “We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO, publishing the 1st Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth – we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io. The process included multiple legal openings for our utility token, from top legal firms including both US and EU legislations, with audits being in process and led by the global leader blockchain security.”

Offering Consumers More Control Over Their Subscriptions

There has been a seismic shift in consumer behavior over the last decade. One such change in pattern is the increasing transition of consumers from one-time fee models towards subscription-based services. The rise of pay-as-you-use services has changed the existing market dynamics, thereby pushing more mainstream businesses to adopt the subscription model.

According to the latest market data, the majority of the global population, especially the millennials and GenZ consumers, are signed up to one or more regular subscription services, ranging from entertainment, shopping, software, and a lot more.

The Revuto dApp has been purposefully designed to help customers save money by empowering them to exercise greater control over what, when, and how they pay for their subscriptions. As an end-to-end subscription management solution, Revuto harnesses the power of the Cardano blockchain to ensure high transaction speed while offering the lowest possible costs.

Furthermore, the Revuto dApp features a single-dashboard subscription management solution where users can add and maintain all their existing subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Shopify, and several others from a single interface. The dApp provides real-time notifications and spend analytics to help customers better manage their subscriptions and recurring subscription-related expenses. Using the dApp, users can add VDCs (Virtual Debit Cards) for each subscription. They can also approve, reject, or snooze subscriptions without accessing individual apps and websites.