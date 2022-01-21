SpaceX Catching Starship and Booster for Ten Times the Launch Rate

Elon Musk has shared SpaceX simulations of the catching of the SpaceX Starship and booster.

Being able to make the Mechazilla SpaceX catch system will enable SpaceX to a launch, land and relaunch three times a day.

A normal landing, maintenance, craning the booster and starship onto crawlers and moving 1 mph via crawler would mean about one or may two launches a week.

https://www.nasa.gov/exploration/systems/sls/ground-marine-teams-integral-to-moving-sls-rocket-to-pad.html

