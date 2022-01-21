SpaceX Catching Starship and Booster for Ten Times the Launch Rate

Elon Musk has shared SpaceX simulations of the catching of the SpaceX Starship and booster.
Being able to make the Mechazilla SpaceX catch system will enable SpaceX to a launch, land and relaunch three times a day.
A normal landing, maintenance, craning the booster and starship onto crawlers and moving 1 mph via crawler would mean about one or may two launches a week.
Maybe something like this pic.twitter.com/PUBLdaewt8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2022
In case you hadn't heard the "Lift of Super Heavy: Booster 4" is DONE and available on YouTube NOW!https://t.co/mCqV8XmDjP pic.twitter.com/FuL2a06CgY
— Ryan Hansen Space (@RyanHansenSpace) January 20, 2022
https://www.nasa.gov/exploration/systems/sls/ground-marine-teams-integral-to-moving-sls-rocket-to-pad.html
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.