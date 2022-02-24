Reports Tesla Will Start New Plant and Double China Production

Tesla plans to start work on a new plant in Shanghai as soon as next month as part of a plan to more than double production capacity in China to meet growing demand for its cars in the country and export markets, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tesla’s produced 68,117 cars in Shanghai in January 2022. This is 817,000 cars for a full year. Doubling this capacity would be 1.63 million cars per year.

Reports are that Tesla will be able to produce 2 million cars per year at the expanded China facilities.

SOURCES- Reuters

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com