More Powerful Model S Plaid Motors Will Be in Cybertruck

Tesla Model S Plaid Motors have vastly superior power and torque using revolutionary innovations in the electric engine. The only thing that is still the same compared to other electric motors is the shaft.

Sandy Munro expects the Model S Plaid engine will go into the Cybertruck to provide insane levels of power and torque.

Elon Musk indicated that the Cybertruck will not be released until 2023 as a 2022 release would reduce the number of Model 3 and Model Ys that get built. Elon said Tesla is working to reduce the cost while including all of the revolutionary technology.

The steel shell and exoskeleton are not engineering barriers to the Cybertruck according to Sandy Munro.

The 8000-ton gigacasting made by Idra is revolutionary. Tesla is using their own alloy. The alloy is sprayed into the gigacasting molds in 10 milliseconds. The complete casting for the Cybertruck reduces the number of parts, makes it stronger and lighterweight and speeds up manufacturing.

Gigacasting has micron precision.

SOURCES- Sandy Munro, Limiting Factor, Best in Tesla, My Tesla Weekend

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com