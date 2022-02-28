Tesla FSD in Canada and Berlin and Austin Opening

Tesla is testing FSD in Canada on 60 cars and will be expanding to more testers this weekend.

We’ve had about 60 or so cars testing internally in Canada. Hoping to go wider this weekend. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2022

Tesla makes their own C compiler for maximum efficiency and a higher frame rate for the self-driving computer.

I’m a fan of Rust. Clearly scales well, given that Discord uses it. For max performance, however, nothing beats tight C with a customized compiler on specialized hardware. Important for max frame rate on vehicle inference computer. Otherwise, we mostly use C++ & Python. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2022

Tesla Berlin Opening

A recent report from Germany suggests that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s final approval is expected to be released at the end of this week. The official opening of the facility is scheduled for March 22, 2022, according to the news media outlet, though this date could be pushed back a day to March 23, 2022 instead.

BREAKING: According to German News site Der Tegesspiegel, approval for the Teslas Giga Berlin factory should be granted on Thursday or Friday of this upcoming week. A grand opening ceremony is already being planned. Tesla & officials met a few days ago.https://t.co/T8lC6Yojgk — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 27, 2022

Tesla Austin – Model Y Deliveries

One more EPA approval is needed and Tesla Austin will be able to start delivering Model Ys.

SOURCES – Teslarati, Sawyer Merrit

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com