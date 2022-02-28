Tesla FSD in Canada and Berlin and Austin Opening

Tesla is testing FSD in Canada on 60 cars and will be expanding to more testers this weekend.

Tesla makes their own C compiler for maximum efficiency and a higher frame rate for the self-driving computer.

Tesla Berlin Opening

A recent report from Germany suggests that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s final approval is expected to be released at the end of this week. The official opening of the facility is scheduled for March 22, 2022, according to the news media outlet, though this date could be pushed back a day to March 23, 2022 instead.

Tesla Austin – Model Y Deliveries

One more EPA approval is needed and Tesla Austin will be able to start delivering Model Ys.

