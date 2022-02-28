BYD and FAW Start 45 GWH/year Battery Factory

On February 26, 2022, FAW and BYD started a planned 45 GWh/year power battery project in Changchun, Jilin Province. It has an investment of 13.5 billion yuan (about US $2.1 billion). The factory will cover 800000 square meters and provide batteries for 600000 electric vehicles every year.
Changchun making an international automobile city with China’s FAW as the leader. They plan to generate 1 trillion yuan in annual electric vehicle sales or about 5 million vehicles per year.
SOURCES – Metal.com
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
