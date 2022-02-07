Deep Fakes Will Revive Actors for Whole Movies

The Disney Plus Book of Boba Fett episode 6 was a great episode for entertainment but it was also significant for a technological milestone. They used Deep Fake video and audio technology to allow seventy-year-old Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) to perform for about thirty minutes as a convincing 30-year-old Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

Luke Skywalker was 28 years old for Return of the Jedi. Mark Hamill was about 31 during the filming of Return of the Jedi.

Deep Fakes and de-aging have been used in movies before. De-aging does not look as convincing.

Deep Fakes have been used around Youtube for short clips but this is using a high resolution for an hour-long TV show.

This shows that actors can be substituted for entire high-resolution movies. They can be made to look and sound convincingly younger or older. People can be substituted. Aliens who look more like any animal can be created.

The ABBA performers are making a permanent exhibit which be like a Vegas Residency where you will be able to see youthful performers forever. If the ABBA World is financially successful then we will see equivalent of Vegas shows with virtual capture of performances by the remaining Rolling Stones, Beetles, Michael Jackson and the other mega-acts of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. The actual performers have greatly aged and some have died. The biggest performing acts will be preserved in Deep-Faked Virtual Reality.

SOURCES – Book of Boba Fett, HMV Official, Stephen Vitale

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com