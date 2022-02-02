Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Loses Over $20 Billion and Drops Below $100 Billion in Wealth

Facebook (META) shares fell 23% in after hours trading as Facebook missed targets on expected numbers on earnings and active monthly users. Facebook also guided that they expect problems with advertising revenue in Q1 and beyond.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has occasionally been the fourth richest person in the world. However, Microsoft and Google both had great earnings. Google will likely split its stock 20:1 (from about $3000 to $150) in the summer of 2022. Announcing a stock split drives up share prices. The $150 share price will also let Google get put into the Dow Jones index.

Bill Gates repassed Zuckerberg with the Microsoft earnings and the two Google founders (Brin and Page) passed Zuckerberg with the Google earnings and split news. The Facebook crash is sending Zuckerberg from $120 billion down to about $99 billion and about tenth place on the world wealthiest list.

Mark Zuckerberg could be a little disappointed by losing over $20 billion in day but it is difficult to tell by looking at his face.

SOURCES- Facebook, Google Finance, Bloomberg Billionaires

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com