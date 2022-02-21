Superconductivity in a photochemically transformed carbonaceous sulfur hydride system, starting from elemental precursors, with a maximum superconducting transition temperature of 287.7 ± 1.2 kelvin (about 15 degrees Celsius) achieved at 267 ± 10 gigapascals. The superconducting state is observed over a broad pressure range in the diamond anvil cell, from 140 to 275 gigapascals, with a sharp upturn in transition temperature above 220 gigapascals. Superconductivity is established by the observation of zero resistance, a magnetic susceptibility of up to 190 gigapascals, and reduction of the transition temperature under an external magnetic field of up to 9 tesla, with an upper critical magnetic field of about 62 tesla according to the Ginzburg–Landau model at zero temperature.

There is a lot of debate by scientists if this is truly a room temperature superconductor. The need for a diamond anvil makes it impractical for commercial applications. However, if the configuration under extreme pressures could be recreated without the high pressures then this could lead to the development of commercially useful room temperature superconductors.

All of the raw data was provided by the scientists to defend their work.

The recently discovered room temperature superconductor has been made in independent laboratories and by several students (graduate and undergraduate) and scientists. The original scientist describe the recipe for making this room temperature superconductor, in hopes that many groups around the world begin to explore the nature of this hot superconductor. They show that the transition width and susceptibility drop of such high pressure superconducting samples are extensive properties of the material that depend on many factors, including sample size, which is challenging to accurately determine at megabars of pressure. Given the interest and the potential implications of the results. There have been attempts to analyze plots reproduced as well as unpublished data shared in confidence. Researchers should exercise caution when using such graphical data extraction programs for anything more than qualitative comparisons, particularly when the image is not a vector image. To avoid incorrect conclusions from such figure analysis, they provide the step by step analysis of the susceptibility data and offer the raw data with the measurement precision.

High-temperature conventional superconductivity in hydrogen-rich materials has been reported in several systems under high pressure. An important discovery leading to room-temperature superconductivity is the pressure-driven disproportionation of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) to H3S, with a confirmed transition temperature of 203 kelvin at 155 gigapascals. Both H2S and CH4 readily mix with hydrogen to form guest–host structures at lower pressures, and are of comparable size at 4 gigapascals.

SOURCES – Nature, Arxiv

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com