SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Could Be Flown Every Hour

Elon Musk had a Starship and Heavy Booster update.

The SpaceX Super Heavy Booster will be eventually flown every hour. It will boost for two minutes and return in four minutes and refuel in 30 minutes.

The SpaceX Starships that go to orbit will be flown every 6 to 8 hours. They will have to go at least one orbit and each orbit takes 90 minutes.

The point-to-point Starships going from California to Singapore could be flown ten to twenty times per day.

Long Range travel on Earth for cargo and then for people will be cheaper via rocket.

SpaceX has to develop orbital refilling for Moon and Mars missions. Liquid oxygen is 3.5 tons per ton of fuel.

If there were significant delays with getting FAA launch approval, then SpaceX could build the Cape Kennedy launch site in 6-8 months. They already have flight approval for Cape Kennedy.

They should have three launch facilities by the end of 2022. (Boca Chica, Cape Kennedy, and one of the Ocean platforms).

They are scaling up Raptor 2 to one a day production and then eventually to three a day.

They should be at seven Raptor 2 per week or better by next month.

By the end of 2022, they should be able to make a full stack (Starship and booster) once per month.