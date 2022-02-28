Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

by

Ukraine is getting a total of 70 fighter jets from Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia. Russia already had failed to establish air superiority. Germany is sending antiaircraft missiles. This is significant military hardware.

The economic sanctions triggered a bank run in Russia and have given Russia about a 30% hit to its economy. Inflation in Russia has been calculated by some at 68% per year and Russia had to more than double interest rates to 20%.

Here is the Ukrainian site that reports the European donations.

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

