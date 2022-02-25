Yeezy Shoes Major Part of Kanye West $2-7 Billion Wealth

Bloomberg reported that Kanye West has a net worth of $6.6 billion but Forbes believes his wealth is about $1.8 billion. Other reports have his net worth around $3 billion. Kanye West is 44 and has very high earnings as a performer and has made several very good business deals. He seems destined to get into the over $10 billion or even $20 billion net worth range by the end of the 2020s.

UBS says Yeezy is worth $3 to $4.7 billion. Sales in 2020 were about $1.7 billion which gave Kanye $191 million in royalties.

Adidas makes Yeezy shoes and Adidas has about 22 billion euros in annual sales. In March, they will have an earnings call to discuss performance in 2021. Adidas was having some supply chain issues.

His soon-to-be x-wife, Kim Kardashian, is worth about $1.8 billion.

