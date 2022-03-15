Tracking China’s EV Battery Tsunami

China is tracking to more than double its EV battery installations in 2022. China installed 160 GWh of batteries in 2021 and should install 400 GWh of EV batteries in 2022. 63% of the China EV batteries are iron LFP batteries and this could increase to 70-80% for 2022. China could have enough batteries for 8 million to 10 million EVs in 2022.

I, Brian Wang, had a Youtube video explaining the iron LFP battery tsunami that started coming out of China in 2021. This is will transform the EV World, cars and the world. It will drive a fast transition where nearly all new cars will be electric cars. The financial and technological shockwaves and continuing impact will be felt from 2022-2026.

CATL had four times as many monthly batteries installations in December, 2021 as they did in May, 2021. CATL, SVolt, CALB, Gotion, BYD have made combined battery factory starts deploying over $100 billion in investments. Those factories have mining contracts and contracts with EV companies in order to get the bank and government support for construction.

There will be enough LFP batteries for 50 million electric cars or more in 2025.

The faster transition has hundreds of billions of dollars in investment. I am pointing out what major companies are collectively doing. It is not just ramping up some spreadsheet speculation. I am saying here is what has happened to the battery supply chain and here is what will be happening to it.

China Batteries in January, February 2022

CATL’s battery installations in China in February, 2022 were 6.57 GWh (48% of China battery installations for the month). The next market shares in China Battery installs in February were BYD had 21%, CALB at 8.4% and Gotion at 5%. In January, CATL held a 50% market share with 8.1 GWh of installed capacity.

China’s power battery installed base was 13.7 GWh in February, up 145 percent year-on-year but down 15.5 percent from January, the CABIA data shows. In the ternary (nickel) battery market, CATL’s installed base was 2.96 GWh in February, with a market share of 50%, down from 57% in January. In the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market, CATL’s installed base in February was 3.6 GWh, with a market share of 46% which is up from 45% in January.

In February, China Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery installations were 7.8 GWh (p 247.3 percent year-on-year) and nickel batteries were 5.8 GWh (up 75.6 percent year-on-year). China Lithium iron phosphate battery production was 20.1 GWh and China ternary nickel batteries was 11.6 GWh.