2022 Ford US EV Sales Down and Tesla Should Pass Ford by 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February, 2022 were 2,001, which is little over half (46.5% less than) than the same month in 2021.

Ford has been averaging 2000-3000 mach-e each month. Ford halted Mach-e production for a week due to chip shortages. Ford suspended production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also affected.

Ford brand reports 123,350 vehicle sales in February in the US (down 20.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 261,141 (also down, by 10.5%).

Ford electrified vehicle – xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) sales at 8,984 (Ford and Lincoln brands), which is down 3.1% year-over-year. That’s over 6.9% of the total volume of the group.

Ford Versus Tesla

Tesla is expected to have globally sold about 320,000 to 340,000 BEV in the first quarter of 2022. Tesla probably had about 100,000 BEV vehicle sales in February, 2022. Tesla’s global sales are very close to Ford’s US sales in February and for the first quarter of 2022. Tesla US sales and production from Fremont and Austin should surpass Ford US sales late in 2023 or 2024 when Fremont is ramped further to over 750,000 and Austin production is up around 750,000.

The Ford F-150 lightning is supposed to release May 2022. Ford is currently targeting 15,000 Ford F-150 lightning production. This could easily slip to 7000 or less if they cannot make 1000 per month in the first year.

Ford plans to triple Mustang Mach-E production at its Mexican plant by 2023. Ford has delayed the all-electric Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs from 2023 into December 2024.

Ford Production Shutdowns

Ford has had production impacts from the Russia Ukraine war. Parts shortages stemming from Ukraine and other areas is impacting various Ford Europe factories.

* Ford Focus production at the Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant in Germany down or restricted at various times

* Ford Fiesta production will pause at the Ford Cologne Assembly Plan

* Ford has stopped taking orders for the Galaxy and S-Max, which are produced at the Ford Valencia Assembly Plant in Spain

* Ford Tourneo Connect production was paused at Volkswagen’s Poznan, Poland

SOURCES- Ford, Tesla, Ford Authority

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com