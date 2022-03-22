Elon and Tesla Opens Berlin and Tesla Over $980

Elon Musk speaks at the opening of the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory. Thirty cars were delivered at the event. The opening was delayed for many months. The first phase of the factory will produce 500,000 to 700,000 cars per year.

It should produce about 1000-2000 cars per week in Q2 (April-June) and then ramp towards 10,000 cars per week by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)