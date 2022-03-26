Elon Says FSD, Fully Reusable SpaceX Starship this Year and Teslabot Next Year

Elon expects a pretty good prototype Teslabot this year and a low volume production for Teslabot will start next year. Elon also says Full self-driving safer than human driving and the fully rapidly reusable orbital SpaceX Starship should happen this year.

SOURCES- Dave Lee Investing

