Will cheap anti-tank missiles mark the end of the Tank era? Raytheon and Lockheed Martin make the Javelin missile. The Javelin costs $178,000, including the launch system and missile and each replacement missile costs around $78,000. Tanks cost $1 million to $8 million each. Russian tanks are in the lower cost range of $1 million to $4 million.

Israeli and American tanks have anti-missile systems. The Israeli Trophy is a military active protection system (APS) designed to protect vehicles from ATGMs, RPGs, anti-tank rockets, and tank HEAT rounds. A small number of explosively formed projectiles destroy incoming threats before they hit the vehicle. Its principal purpose is to supplement the armour of light and heavy armored fighting vehicles. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. of Israel and currently fielding over 1,000 systems to all major Israeli ground combat platforms (Merkava Mark 3 & 4 and Namer APCs), as well as U.S. Abrams M1A1/2, and tested on the Stryker APCs and Bradley AFVs.

Russia is supposed to have the Afganit and Arena anti-missile protection systems for their tanks. The Russians have lost about 400 out of 1200 tanks in Ukraine. The Afganit and Arena systems are failing against Javelin’s and drone fired anti-tank missiles.

It is the end of the tank that do not have effective anti-missile systems. It again shows that countries that buy cheap Russian military gear are buying garbage. This should have been apparent from the wars since the 1970s in the middle east.

The excuses for poor performance of the Russian gear over the decades was that the Middle Eastern armies were not well trained. It is now been seen multiple times that the Russian gear used by Russians is also vastly inferior. Russia would also come out and say the new Armata tank or the new jets were different and better. This is again being shown not to be the case.

Russia sells about $5-10 billion of dollars worth of military equipment every year. Exports from Russia surged 72 percent from a year earlier to USD 45.93 billion in January of 2022, before the invasion of its neighbor Ukraine and West sanctions.

Russia is losing customers for its oil and for goods because of sanctions. Russia will lose military equipment customers because their field demonstration is showing that their gear is garbage versus American and Turkish equipment.

Turkey is going to be selling thousands of combat drones.

The Bayraktar drones were sold to Ukraine at a cost in the single-digit millions of dollars each – but that the Russian surface-to-air missile system destroyed in the video on Sunday could be worth up to $50 million.

