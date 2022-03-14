Large City-Wide Brazilian Ivermectin Study Finds 44% Lower Infection

A study of Ivermectin invited the entire population of Itajaí, Brazil. In the absence of contrain indications, ivermectin was offered as an optional treatment to be taken for two consecutive days every 15 days at a dose of 0.2 mg/kg/day. This was a very small dose. The positive indications from this study are even stronger because of the low dosage. In cases where a participating citizen of Itajaí became ill with COVID-19, they were recommended not to use ivermectin or any other medication in early outpatient treatment. Clinical outcomes of infection, hospitalization, and death were automatically reported and entered into the registry in real-time.

This very large study found 44% lower infection and 68% lower deaths rates from twice a month usage of low dose Ivermectin.

Conclusion: In this large PSM study, regular use of ivermectin as a prophylactic agent was associated with significantly reduced COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates.

This is a peer reviewed study.