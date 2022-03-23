MRNA Cocktail Can Make Old Tissue Specific Cells Young

Stanford University researcher has de-aged mouse cells with different tissue types and the cells kept the same tissue type but were just younger. They also de-aged stem cells.

They did with a cocktail of MRNA. Messenger RNA was used for billions of COVID vaccines.

The Stanford researchers need to determine how to do this inside the body. They believe the process is scalable to treat diseases of aging like macular degeneration (old eye cells) and sarcopenia (old muscle cells) and other aging diseases.