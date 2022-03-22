Russian Planes Are Second Rate and China Copied Them

Russian fighter jets are being shot down in Ukraine by US Stinger missiles and Ukraine’s soviet era air defences. The Ukrainian defense ministry claims its forces have destroyed about 100 Russian fixed-wing aircraft. Independent observers have confirmed at least a dozen of those kills. Verified losses include five Su-25 attack planes, two Su-30 and four Su-34 fighters and an An-26 transport.

China has bought Russian jets and copied Russians jets. Russian jets have second-rate engines and the electronic warfare and other systems have again been shown to be second-rate and vulnerable. China’s domestic jets have third rate engines. Russian jet engines are inferior to US engines and China’s engines have been inferior to Russian engines.

China’s pilots like Russia’s pilots only have about 100 hours per year in flight training. This is not enough to get proficient at wild weasel techniques. Wild weasel techniques is where a pair of jets go into enemy air space to take out air defences and air radar. One plane acts as the decoy and the other targets the air defences.

The performance of the Russian air force and jets in Ukraine calls into serious question all of the “modern” planes that China has built.

It seems very likely that the entire Chinese air force is vulnerable to older jets and to stinger missiles and other surface to air missiles. Taiwan’s air force and air defences are stronger than Ukraine’s.

The Shenyang J-15 is a copy of the Russian Sukhoi Su-33. China had some technology shared by the Russians and some they reverse-engineered or stole. China has made over fifty J-15 jets and are used by the Chinese Navy.

The Shenyang J-11 and J-16 are copies of the Russian Sukhoi Su-27. There are about 530 J-11s and about 100-200 J-16.

China has a few unproven and inferior copies of the US F-22 and F-35.

The Chengdu J-20 is developed from stolen data about the U.S. F-22 Raptor. China has about 150 J-20s.

The China FC-31 is copied from the US F-35.

