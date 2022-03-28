Tesla Preparing for a Stock Split

Tesla is preparing to split its stock again.

$TSLA hasn’t announced a stock split yet but by seeking approval to increase the authorized shares at the upcoming AGM, the Board is signaling its intent. After $TSLA announced its 5:1 split on Aug 11, 2020, TSLA stock increased 81% in 20 days, from $275 to $498 (split-adj).

$TSLA split tweet clearly signals Board’s intent to ask SH for split at 2022 SH meeting, which could be June (2022 proxy goes out by 5/2). As I said last week, TSLA authorized shares of 2B must be raised (vs 1.1B outstanding). After Aug 2020 announce, TSLA shares +81% in 20 days. pic.twitter.com/Aew2z75siW — Gary Black (@garyblack00) March 28, 2022

In Aug 2020 after $TSLA announced its 5:1 split, TSLA stock ran up +13% on Day 1, +4% on Day 2, and +20% by the end of the week. In Week 2, $TSLA increased +24%. This time is different because no stock split has yet been announced. But clearly Board intent is there. TSLA +8.2%. pic.twitter.com/edbXueptwD — Gary Black (@garyblack00) March 28, 2022

There will be a likely June meeting to increase the Tesla shares and the share split will likely be announced at that meeting. The split would then likely occur in July.

In Brian Wang’s published videos, there were slides showing that I expected and predicted a Q2-Q3 2022 stock split. See the bottom right of this screen and the image I have provided of the page of stock price predictions. My predictions are based upon Tesla production ramping into the 2 to 2.5 million car range for 2022.

I have embedded both videos with the timestamp where I show the price and stock split predictions.

NOTE: The Q1 volume predictions were before the Shanghai COVID shutdowns. Tesla will likely have about 330,000 cars produced globally for Q1. Although, a surprise to 340,000 is still possible. The main surprise is that Tesla has the CATL batteries and capacity to further ramp the Shanghai and Fremont factory as well as the Austin and Berlin. Ramping Shanghai and Fremont factories are more important to Q1, Q2 and Q3 production than the new factory production ramps.

Tesla Economist discusses Elon Musks statement of greater than 70-80% annual growth.

SOURCES- Barrons, Twitter Gary Black

Written By brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)