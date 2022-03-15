Twitter Suppresses Published Results of a Peer Reviewed Study

Citing the results of a peer reviewed study in a scientific journal locks up your account on Twitter. Nextbigfuture received a notice that twitter was locking the Nextbigfuture twitter account. The reason was that Nextbigfuture had an article that cited the results of a peer-reviewed study.

Published: January 15, 2022

DOI: 10.7759/cureus.21272

Cite this article as: Kerr L, Cadegiani F A, Baldi F, et al. (January 15, 2022) Ivermectin Prophylaxis Used for COVID-19: A Citywide, Prospective, Observational Study of 223,128 Subjects Using Propensity Score Matching. Cureus 14(1): e21272. doi:10.7759/cureus.21272

Cureus, also known as the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, is an open access general medical journal and is among the growing number of journals using prepublication and post publication peer review. It is also the first academic journal which provides authors with step-by-step templates for them to use to write their papers. The journal’s founders are John R. Adler (Stanford University), who serves as one of two editors-in-chief, and Alexander Muacevic (University of Munich) who serves as the second editor-in-chief.

History and publication process

Cureus was originally started as PeerEMed in 2009, and was re-launched under its current name in December 2012 Under its system, after an article is published, anyone can review it, but the reviews of experts will be given a higher score. Its peer-review process involves asking experts to review a given article in a few days, which results in its peer reviews taking much less time than those of most other journals d

Citation of the results of the study of 223,128 in a peer reviewed study is not false.

It is providing information and context for people to make informed decisions.

Here is Twitters rules and policies.

What is in violation of this policy?

In order for content related to COVID-19 to considered violative under this policy, it must:

advance a claim of fact, expressed in definitive terms;

be demonstrably false or misleading, based on widely available, authoritative sources; and

be likely to impact public safety or cause serious harm

Tweet Removal

We may require customers to delete Tweets that are found to violate this policy and are severely harmful. We may also temporarily lock you out of your account before you can Tweet or share information again. These tweets will accrue 2 strikes in accordance with our strike policy stated below. We will require the deletion of Tweets that contain, for example:

False claims about COVID-19 that invoke a deliberate conspiracy by malicious and/or powerful forces, such as:

The pandemic is a hoax, or part of a deliberate attempt at population control, or that 5G wireless technology is causing COVID-19.

COVID-19 is not a real disease.

Immunizations are part of a global surveillance, population control or depopulation effort.

Vaccines (in general) are dangerous and the adverse effects that have been covered up by governments/the medical industry.

Vulnerable groups (such as pregnant women, the elderly, or children) are being experimented on.

That COVID-19 vaccines are causing magnetic reactions in individuals who have been vaccinated.

That vaccines approved by health agencies (such as Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine in the United States) did not actually receive full approval/authorization, and therefore that the vaccines are untested, “experimental” or somehow unsafe.

Claims that specific groups or people (or other demographically-identifiable identity) are more or less prone to be infected or to develop adverse symptoms on the basis of their membership in that group;

False or misleading claims about potentially harmful and unapproved treatments or preventative measures, for example, that chlorine dioxide or Povidone-iodine can be used as a prophylactic or in the treatment of COVID-19.

False or misleading information about official regulations, restrictions, or exemptions pertaining to health advisories.

Any efforts to promote, advertise, facilitate the sale of, or provide instructions on how to create fraudulent vaccination cards (or other digital records) or “exemption cards.”

False information about widely accepted testing methodologies, such as that PCR tests are unable to detect the virus.

False claims that suggest that vaccines contain deadly and severely harmful ingredients.

False affiliation – Accounts which misrepresent their affiliation, or share content that falsely represents its affiliation to a medical practitioner, public health official or agency, research institution, or that falsely suggests expertise on COVID-19 issues.

SOURCES – Twitter

Written by Brian wang, Nextbigfuture.com