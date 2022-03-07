USA Greenlights NATO Countries to Send Fighter Planes to Ukraine

The USA is reported to be working to assist Poland in sending fighter planes to Ukraine. Poland has Mig 29 planes which are ones used in the Ukrainian Air Force. The USA would resupply Poland with F16 planes.

US Secretary of State Blinken says NATO countries have the greenlight to send fighter planes to Ukraine.

If the Ukraine has an effective airforce then this will make it very difficult for Russia to meet its military objectives. It would a long and punishing ground war and urban fighting. It would become far more difficult to effectively hold the sieges of large cities.

There were reports that Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia had been trying to arrange for planes to go to Ukraine.

Bulgaria will give Ukraine 14 Su-25 & 16 MiG-29 fighter jets, Poland will give it 28 MiG-29s & Slovakia will give it 12 MiG-29s. More importantly–given Russian missile strikes on military airbases–they can fly missions over Ukraine from Poland https://t.co/MKQZ4lAFUe — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 28, 2022

SOURCES- Face the Nation

