Germany Slowly Getting off Russian Gas By Not Restarting Nuclear

There is some mostly empty talk from Germany about reducing imports of Russian energy.
Germany plans to stop almost all Russian oil imports this year and broadly wean itself off Russian gas by mid-2024.
Germany could restart three nuclear reactors and get off Russian gas this year.
SOURCES- Reuters, Bloomberg
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.