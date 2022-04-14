Finland and Sweden Moving Ahead Towards NATO Membership

Finland and Sweden are moving ahead on separate tracks to quickly move ahead to join NATO.

Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO.

Sweden is looking at a range of enhanced security-related options, including deepening Nordic defense cooperation and urging the European Union to develop enhanced defense policies to offer greater military protection to EU member states that border the highly sensitive Baltic Sea and High North regions.

The Finnish government has set the wheels in motion to fast-track its application to join NATO. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin expects a decision on NATO membership soon. Finland is expected to reach a decision on joining NATO before the Alliance’s two-day summit meeting slated to commence in Madrid on June 29.

The Swedish government is expected to deliver its National Security Report to the Riksdag, the country’s legislature, before May 31.

Russia has threatened to deploy new nuclear weapons if Sweden and Finland join NATO.

